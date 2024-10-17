CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$178.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$155.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.17.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Stock Down 0.9 %

CGI Company Profile

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 52-week low of C$129.00 and a 52-week high of C$160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.