Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.6 %

CRL stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

