Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

