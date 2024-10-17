Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $18.80. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
