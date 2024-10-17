Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.35 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 256.75 ($3.35). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.30), with a volume of 548,546 shares traded.

Chesnara Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £381.90 million, a PE ratio of 8,433.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.35.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Chesnara

In other news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £29,894.20 ($39,036.56). 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

