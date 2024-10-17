Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.