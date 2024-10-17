Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $293.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

