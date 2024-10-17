City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Head-To-Head Review

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRT Apartments and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRT Apartments and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -9.24% -3.89% -1.24% City Office REIT -4.02% -1.07% -0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and City Office REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $94.50 million 3.50 $3.87 million $0.22 80.73 City Office REIT $175.37 million 1.32 -$2.68 million ($0.28) -20.54

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. BRT Apartments pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Office REIT beats BRT Apartments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

