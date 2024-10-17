ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.87. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 65,660 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

