Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.