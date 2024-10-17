CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,116,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

