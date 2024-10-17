Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 875,948 shares.
Coin Hodl Trading Up 32.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.