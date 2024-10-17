Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) by 11,913.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.