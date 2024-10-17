Comparing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LSL Property Services
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|LTC Properties
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than LSL Property Services.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LSL Property Services
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LTC Properties
|$200.98 million
|7.89
|$89.74 million
|$1.92
|19.01
LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.
Profitability
This table compares LSL Property Services and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LSL Property Services
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LTC Properties
|46.78%
|10.22%
|5.06%
Risk and Volatility
LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
69.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
LTC Properties beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.
