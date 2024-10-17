Comparing NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Peers

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NovelStem International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -1.05 NovelStem International Competitors $849.38 million $43.67 million -193.18

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -415.67% -798.15% -22.91%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovelStem International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 78 420 478 7 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 3.70%. Given NovelStem International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

