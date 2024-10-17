Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

