Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $213.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $213.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

