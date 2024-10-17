Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

