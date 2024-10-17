Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

