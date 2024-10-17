Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

