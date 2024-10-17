Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.