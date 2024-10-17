Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

