Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

