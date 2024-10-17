Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

