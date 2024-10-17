Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $292.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

