Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

