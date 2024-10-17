Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.