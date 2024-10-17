Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 23,320 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

