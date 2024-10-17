Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 268 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 404,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

