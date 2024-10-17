Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 413 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

