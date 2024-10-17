Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) & The Competition

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 18.19, suggesting that their average share price is 1,719% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -344.53% -46.15% -24.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guided Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 266 797 1962 58 2.59

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,077.52%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.83 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.08 billion $91.03 million 91.93

Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics competitors beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

