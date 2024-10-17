Country Trust Bank Sells 76,124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,143.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.