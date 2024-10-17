Creative Planning Acquires 15,363 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

