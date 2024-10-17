Creative Planning Boosts Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Creative Planning increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 2.9 %

TAC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on TAC

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.