Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 532,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $25.11 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

