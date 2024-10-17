Creative Planning Buys 27,691 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 389,045 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.77. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

