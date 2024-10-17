Creative Planning Buys 2,872 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Innoviva by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

