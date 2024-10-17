Creative Planning Buys 693 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

