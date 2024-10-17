Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLOU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

