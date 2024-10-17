Creative Planning Grows Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.51. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.