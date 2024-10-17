Creative Planning Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

PRVA opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

