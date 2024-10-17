Creative Planning Has $370,000 Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 1,121.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.