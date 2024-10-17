Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

