Creative Planning Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

