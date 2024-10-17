Creative Planning Invests $358,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $74.09 on Thursday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

