Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

