Creative Planning Makes New $413,000 Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Arko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKO. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ARKO stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

