Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RFV opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.