Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RFV opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.