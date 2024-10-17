Creative Planning Purchases 913 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.