Creative Planning Purchases 997 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

